Surgical Strike 2.0: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and Other South Stars Salute Indian Air Force

#Pakistan has not the political unity, the military discipline or the economic strength to go to war against any country, leave alone #India. Stop protecting terrorists and murderers. The rest will write itself. Salute #IAF. Jai Hind. https://t.co/P3oJ6Qu3OB — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 26, 2019

No starting wars but ending it like 🙌🙌🙏🙏 #IndianAirForce 🇮🇳 #JaiHind — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 26, 2019

Salute to the #IndianAirforce 🙏🙏 #IndiaStrikesBack .. the entire country is super proud 🙏 — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) February 26, 2019

Revenge at its Best.. #SurgicalStrike2 Hats Off IAF — Thiru (@dir_thiru) February 26, 2019

#mirage A mirage is a naturally occurring optical phenomenon in which light rays bend to produce a displaced image of distant objects or the sky. #howsthejosh #highsir #IAF 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Am1iwajFBq — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 26, 2019

Early on Tuesday morning, the Indian Air Force crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The air strike, which has been dubbed surgical strike 2.0, comes twelve days after the terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama.Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed the air strike, saying that a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were eliminated in largest JeM camp in Balakot.Several members of the southern film industry have joined the country in lauding the strike, saluting the Indian Air Force. Actors Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet, Samantha Akkineni as well as Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter in support of the armed forces.Siddharth is of the opinion that Pakistan should stop protecting terrorists as they neither have the military discipline nor the economic strength to go to war against any country.