Suriya 40: First Look of Film to be Out on Actor's Birthday on July 22

Fans of Tamil actor Suriya received an exciting update regarding the actor’s upcoming film on Monday. The actor will soon be revealing the first look from his upcoming film Suriya 40 which is directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures. The news was shared by Sun Pictures on their social media handle today as they tweeted that the first look of Suriya 40 will be revealed on July 22 at 6pm.The date holds significance as it marks Suriya’s 46th birthday.

The tweet by Sun Pictures also shared a 14-second video that gave viewers a feel of what the movie may present. With suspenseful music playing in the background, the video ends with a silhouette of Suriya lurking in the shadows. The music for the movie is composed by D. Imman, while Rathnavelu is the director of photography. Beside Suriya, the movie will also star Priyanka Mohan in the female lead, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, and Ilavarasu. With over 423.1k views, the tweet has got Suriya fans excited who are looking forward to the actor’s upcoming action thriller.

A few fans hailed Suriya as their “Thalaiva” which is a Tamil word for Boss or leader. As one comment read, “Excited for my thalaiva Suriya anna.”

Excited for my thalaiva suriya anna❤❤— Karthik (@Karthik50881182) July 19, 2021

Some fans described it as the “Most Awaited Announcement” as they retweeted.

Another fan described the movie as the coming together of talented artists as they tweeted, “Waiting eagerly for the first look of Suriya 40 awesome storytelling by Pandiraj, stunning visuals by Rathnavelu, mesmerizing music by D. Imman, as usual, performed an energetic performance by brother Suriya under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.”

Waiting eagerly for the first look of #surya40firstlook awesome storytelling by @pandiraj_dir stunning visuals by @RathnaveluDop mesmerizing music by @immancomposer as usual energy packed performance by brother @Suriya_offl under prestigious banner @sunpictures https://t.co/jWtpc6Wymb— Jackson (@jacki_art) July 19, 2021

Shooting for Suriya 40 had started in March this year. Besides Suriya 40, the actor will also be seen in Netflix’s upcoming Tamil anthology of films titled Navarasa, which is created by Mani Ratnam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here