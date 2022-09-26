Suriya 42: Makers of Suriya-Disha Patani Starrer Threatens Those Leaking Pics, Videos; Read Statement

Suriya has begun the shoot of his next. Tentatively titled Suriya42, this film is being shot in Goa and Disha Patani plays the female lead in the project. However, during the shoot, the makers have found it a challenge to stop the circulation of leaked images and videos from the sets. Now, the makers have shared a statement, giving a stern warning to those sharing leaked content from the film and also threatened them will legal consequences.

The production house, Studio Green, took to Twitter to share a message captioned as, “Please don’t share any shooting spot videos and photos about #Suriya42.” The message, which was titled ‘a humble request to everyone,’ read, “We have noticed that few are sharing ‘videos and pictures’ from the shooting sets of our upcoming production #Suriya42. Every single work involves the blood and sweat of the entire team. We want to gift this movie as a grand theatrical experience to everyone.”

Please Don't Share Any Shooting Spot Videos and Photos about #Suriya42 pic.twitter.com/idnGu4VXvz — Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) September 25, 2022

The statement further read, “It would be a great favour if you delete/remove the published videos and pictures, and we request not to share the same in the future. We would also like to inform you that strict legal actions under ‘copyrights infringement’ will be taken against the ones who continue to do so.”

The first motion poster of the film was unveiled on 9th September. Suriya sought ‘good wishes’ from fans and movie enthusiasts for the upcoming project and wrote, “We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure! Suriya 42.”

Helmed by Siruthai Siva, Suriya 42 is produced by Vamsi Krishna, Pramod & KE Gnanavelraja under the banners of UV Creations and Studio Green. Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Bollywood actress Disha Patani as the female lead, along with actors Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala. Suriya 42 is supposed to release in 10 languages. Other details of the film, which rolled on the floors on August 8, are under wraps.

