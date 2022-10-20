Suriya 42 To Be Shot In Chennai, Puducherry From Oct 26; All You Need To Know

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is all set to be a part of Tamil star in Suriya’s next film, tentatively titled Suriya 42. Disha will appear alongside Suriya in the Siva-directed film. Suriya 42’s official motion poster was released in September this year. It offered a glimpse of the larger-than-life period drama. While nothing is known about Disha’s character, Suriya appears to be playing the role of a prince. He is shown in the teaser viewing war from the top of a hill.

While the team recently concluded the Goa schedule and now has some more information about the forthcoming shooting schedule. Suriya and Disha Patani will begin filming the next instalment of the historical drama in Chennai and Puducherry on October 26.

“In this combined schedule, Suriya and Disha will be shooting between Chennai and Puducherry. Later, the shooting of the film will begin abroad. The film will be shot in three different countries and the preparations have already started. The first part of Surya 42 will be shot in 160 to 170 days. After the release of the first part, they will start shooting for the second part,” said close sources.

In a recent interview, a source revealed that actor Karthi also opened up on his equation with brother Suriya and said, “We had the finest and worse fights until I moved to the United States to study. We used to roll around on the floor because it was so horrible (laughs). We used to fight for bikes, automobiles, and clothes, and as you can imagine, there were always fireworks.

“But after I went, we didn’t have anyone else to fight with, and that’s when he began to miss me and I began to miss him. We eventually became buddies. We found a place where we could communicate and be friends. After that, he was like a little father to me. He began to take such good care of me, making certain that I did not encounter the same troubles that he did.”

