Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment Donates Rs 1 Cr for Welfare of Tamil Nadu Tribal Community

Actors Jyothika and Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, through its Agaram Foundation, has donated a sum of Rs 1 crore towards the welfare of native tribal Irulars in Tamil Nadu.

A cheque for the amount was presented by Suriya and Jyothika and the 2D team to (Retd) Justice Chandru and members of the Pazhangudi Irular Education Trust in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

A picture was shared o social media on the 2D Entertainment Instagram page. The caption to the post read, “Rs. 1Cr was donated towards the welfare of the Irula Tribe, by @actorsuriya Sir & @jyotika Ma’am on behalf of 2D in the presence of our Hon’ble Chief Minister of TN @mkstalin the cheque was handed over to Justice K. Chandru (Retd) & members of Pazhangudi Irula Trust (sic)."

Interestingly, actor Suriya’s Jai Bhim, a film that is all set to release on Tuesday, also explains at length the difficulties and oppression faced by Irulars.

The film, which has been directed by journalist-turned-filmmaker Tha Se Gnanavel, is based on a real-life case handled by Justice Chandru as a lawyer and will release on Prime Video on November 2. The film will cater to a broad set of audiences across demographics as it’s set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Headlined by Suriya, Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story inspired by real-life incidents based on the life of popular advocate and judge - Justice Chandru. It talks about how the judge went beyond the call of duty to serve justice.

(With IANS inputs)

