Suriya Beats Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Vijay to Become Top Celebrity in South Cinema, Claims Study

Suriya, known for his work in the Tamil film industry, has been ranked as the top celebrity in south India. The critically acclaimed actor is well known for films such as Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Ghajini, and Singam, among others and has emerged as one of the most bankable actors in Tamil cinema. According to research conducted by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), Suriya emerged as the “most trusted, most identified with, most attractive, most respected and most appealing" celebrity in south India.

The IIHB study was conducted with a sample size of 5,246 respondents from across the four southern states. The report covered 18 celebrities from South India, six from Tollywood, six from Kollywood, 4 from Mollywood and two from Sandalwood. The report’s fieldwork was done between November and December 2022.

Suriya stood first with a score of 84 in the overall TIARA rankings (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, and Appeal). Allu Arjun ranked second with a score of 79.

The study showed that on the “most trusted" scale, Suriya ranked the highest. Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda led in Tollywood, Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan in Kollywood, and Fahadh Faasil and Kiccha Sudeepa ranked highest in Mollywood and Sandalwood respectively.

In the “most identified with" category also, Suriya scored 84 and topped the list. In Tollywood, Prabhas and Ram Charan ranked in the top two. In Kollywood, Vijay led the chart followed by Vijay Sethupathi, and Yash and Prithiviraj took the lead in Mollywood and Sandalwood respectively.

The Chief Mentor of IIHB Sandeep Goyal called Suriya like the Colossus of the South. He shared that the actor’s scores eclipse all his contemporaries and peers and none of the south actors’ scores is even close to Suriya’s on the various parameters in the study.

The research stated that Suriya led with a score of 85 followed by Allu Arjun at 80 and Vijay Deverakonda at 72 in South India’s “most attractive" celebrity.

On the parameter of South India’s “most respected" celebrity, Suriya again topped with a score of 86. Mahesh Babu bagged 83 scores followed by Jr NTR with 75 in Tollywood, while Ajith Kumar received a score of 78 and Sivakarthikeyn scored 76 in Kollywood. Yash led in Mollywood and Sandalwood with 77 and Kiccha Sudeepa was next with a score of 69.

IIHB conducts bi-annual research on celebrities at a national level with a research sample of over 60,000 respondents. It is for the first time that the research, known as TIARA, has been conducted to cover south India.

