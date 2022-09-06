Suriya Completes 25 Years in Tamil Cinema; A Look at Actor's Hits, Upcoming Films

Suriya is glad to have completed 25 years in the Tamil film industry. The actor, who is now regarded as one of the biggest names in south cinema, rose to fame with sheer hard work. His first month’s salary was Rs 736 and today, he is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

On Tuesday, September 6, the actor celebrated his 25 years in the film industry and thanked fans for their support.

“Truly a beautiful and blessed 25years…! Dream and believe…! Your Suriya,” the actor Tweeted.

Truly a beautiful and blessed 25years..! Dream and believe..!

Your suriya. — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 6, 2022



Suriya began his career in 1997 with Nerrukku Ner and over the years, with his trademark style, the actor has indeed created a special place in the hearts of the audience. Suriya gave his breakthrough performance in filmmaker Bala’s Nandha (2011). And, his performance as an ex-convict in the action drama was evidence that he was a go-getter.

Notably, Suriya is having a golden period of his life, thanks to Soorarai Pottru (2020) and Jai Bhim (2021). Taking the benefit of OTT, both the films premiered on Amazon Prime Video and opened to rave reviews.

This year, the actor impressed his fans with Etharkkum Thunindhavan. And now he garnered attention with his cameo in Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. More recently, he was seen in R Madhavan’s Rocketry, which gained him positive reviews from the masses.

On the work front, Suriya is presently working on his next film with Siva of Annaatthe. Meanwhile, he will also team up with Vetrimaaran for Vaadivasal.

In addition to acting, Suriya also produces and presents films and, in this vein, the actor will be bankrolling the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which features Akshay Kumar in the lead.

