Suriya Dismisses Rumours of His Project With Director Bala Getting Shelved

Suriya is undoubtably one of the most loved actors in the Tamil film industry with a huge fan following. Director Bala is another gem of a director, who has carved a niche for himself with heart-touching films. Suriya rose to prominence as an actor thanks to Bala’s flicks Pitha Magan and Nandhaa. He also had a cameo in Avan Ivan and starred in Bala’s production Mayaavi.

After almost a decade apart, the actor-director combo reunited and announced Surya 41. Suriya and Bala’s fans were overjoyed when they revealed their partnership, and shooting for the film began with a schedule shot in Kanyakumari. Krithi Shetty features as the female lead.

However, shortly after production began, the film, which is produced by Suriya under his 2D Entertainment banner, entered a phase of production halt. Reports suggested creative differences between the actor and the director and many believed that the film had been shelved altogether.

Suriya is said to have urged Bala to take some time off and return to the production, and as a result, the film’s next Goa shoot has been cancelled.

However, amid buzz and rumours that Suriya41 is no more on the cards, th Jai Bhim actor has dismissed all such rumours and confirmed that the shooting will resume soon. The actor shared a picture of himself with director Bala from the sets of Suriya 41 and said he was waiting to re-join the sets.

His tweet proves that the production halt is just temporary and the actor and director will soon resume shooting for the film. Suriya was most recently seen in the movies Jai Bhim and Etharkkum Thunindhavan and will also appear in a cameo in the Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. His other upcoming projects include Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal and a film with Siruthai Siva and TJ Gnanavel.

