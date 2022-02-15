Suriya Dubs Telugu Version of Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Details Inside

After multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, Suriya-starrer Etharkum Thunindhavan directed by Pandiraj is finally set to hit the screens. With the post-production work in full swing, reports say that Suriya has himself dubbed the Telugu version. In a tweet, the makers shared a picture of Suriya dubbing for the Telugu version of Etharkum Thunindhavan.

With the news spread all across social media, fans of Suriya are excited to witness his voice in the Telugu version of the movie. They expect nothing but a blockbuster film yet again after Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim.

This Sun Picture backed action thriller is going to be a village-themed film and is touted to be a social commentary with a strong message. The film stars Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead alongside, Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and M. S. Bhaskar in pivotal roles.

The film is written and directed by Pandiraj, with the film’s background score composed by D. Imman, and cinematography handled by R. Rathnavelu. The film is set to hit theatres on 10 March 2022 and is dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film was originally scheduled for theatrical release on 24 December 2021. However, due to production delays, the makers planned for a release on Pongal as Vijay-starrer Beast was postponed to April 2022.

On 19 November 2021, it was announced that the film will be theatrically released on 4 February 2022. However, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, it was rescheduled for 10 March 2022.

On the work front, the actor is said to be producing two films titled, Oh My Dog starring Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, and Vijay Kumar, as well as, Viruman starring Karthi and Aditi Shankar.

