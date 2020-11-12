Suriya Fans Find Soorarai Pottru Inspirational, Twitter Flooded with Praise for GR Gopinath's Biopic

Tamil star Suriya's latest film Soorarai Pottru has finally dropped on Amazon Prime Video. The Sudha Kongara directorial also stars Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal. Soorarai Pottru is a fictionalised adaptation of the book Simply Fly, the autobiography of GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain and founder of the low cast airline Air Deccan, who sold flight-tickets at rupee 1.

Suriya plays the lead role of Maara, a man from a remote village, who takes on mighty politicians, businessmen and bureaucrats to realise his dream of launching his own airline. Apart from starring in the movie, Suriya has also bankrolled the film along with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

Fans of the actor were quick to watch the film, after it was made available on the OTT platform. They seem to have loved the film and Suriya's character in it completely.

One tweet read, "#SooraraiPottru excellent inspirational movie, pushed me to tears and was able to connect to many instances personally."

#SooraraiPottru excellent inspirational movie, pushed me to tears and was able to connect to many instances personally👏❤Suriya performance 👏👏❤All supporting star cast ver perfect 👌 Kudos to d technical team.#SudhaKongara Justifies all d hype around her 👏👏Blockbuster✌ — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) November 12, 2020

Another user said, "#SooraraiPottru is an Emotional Biopic. You will root for Maara scene after scene seeing his struggle. Hats off to @Suriya_offl sir who lived his character."

#SooraraiPottru is an Emotional Biopic. You will root for Maara scene after scene seeing his struggle. Hats off to @Suriya_offl sir who lived his character. He is lit. Sudha mam is terrific in every sense. Congrats to Entire passionate team. . THIS WILL FLY HIGH✈️ — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) November 11, 2020

Check out some more reactions of viewers:

#AakaasamNeeHaddhuRa is a masterpiece.. Extraordinary Writing & Execution from Sudha Kongara. Outstanding performance again, again & AGAIN from one of the finest actors of India @Suriya_offl. Loved @ActorSatyaDev dubbing for Suriya in Telugu. #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/cMbKtIB560 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 11, 2020

Ahead of the film's release, Suriya had launched a special poster at the highest possible altitude. The poster was launched at 34000 ft above sea level at -62°C, making it a first of its kind in the Indian entertainment space. Not only that, from a recently conducted engaging activity with Suriya signatures of over 10,000 fans out of the 58,000 signatures received were also included in the space launched poster.