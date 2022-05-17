Suriya Fans Try to Spot Jai Bhim Actor in Vikram's Trailer, Share Screenshots

The trailer of the much-anticipated Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram was released two days ago, and it has received huge appreciation. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the two-minute-long trailer is filled with action-packed sequences. It mainly shows a three-way tussle between the characters of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. The background music of Anirudh Ravichander has elevated the entire trailer.

While the trailer of Vikram has thrilled audiences, some were sad due to one small reason. The trailer did not feature actor Suriya, who was confirmed to be playing a cameo in the film. Suriya’s appearance in the upcoming Tamil film Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, made headlines in May. A video of Suriya and Kamal interacting on the sets went viral. As a result, director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that Suriya would appear in a powerful cameo role in Vikram.

Following this big reveal, fans were eager to catch a glimpse of Suriya in the trailer, but the Jai Bhim actor was nowhere to be seen. However, the internet never fails to amaze and some viewers have actually managed to grab a screenshot of a scene that they believe features Suriya.

Suriya’s fans have shared several tweets in which they’ve tried to spot him in the trailer. There is a scene where a man is shown from a side view flinging a meat cleaver to the ground. Most people believe that the man is Suriya and is playing a gang leader.

Whether their guesswork is right or not will be revealed only on June 3 when Vikram hits the theatres. The supporting cast in the film includes Narain, Chemban Vinod Jose and Gayathrie.

A grand audio launch event was held in Chennai on May 15. Celebrities, including Atman Silambarasan and Pa Ranjith, were also present there.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.