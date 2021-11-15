Suriya, Jai Bhim Director Served Legal Notice by Vanniyar Sangam Demanding Removal of Controversial Scenes

Suriya starrer Tamil film Jai Bhim seems to have been receiving praise and brickbats since its release on Amazon Prime Video. Pu Tha Arulmozhi, state president of Vanniyar Sangam, has issued a legal notice to actor-producer Suriya, his wife and co-producer Jyothika, director TJ Gnanvel and Amazon India, seeking an unconditional apology and removal of certain scenes from the movie that they termed as “defamatory" to their community. They also demanded a Rs 5 crore compensation within seven days.

On behalf of Arul Mozhi, K Balu, the spokesperson and lawyer of Pattali Makkal Katchi, a pro-Vanniyar party’s legal wing, issued the notice where he claimed that there are scenes which show the Vanniyar community in poor light in the film. Jai Bhim talks about members of the Irular tribe who were subjected to custodial torture and how Justice Chandru, played by Suriya, fought and won a legal battle for them.

The notice mentions a scene where ‘Agni Kundam’ (raging fire coming out of a pot) is seen printed on a calendar. Stating that ‘Agni Kundam’ is a symbol of Vanniyars, he claimed that the makers had kept the calendar deliberately. The notice demanded that the picture of ‘Agni Kundam’ be removed from the film.

According to the Vanniyar Sangam, changing the name of the villain to Gurumurthy, which resembles that of one of its frontline leaders, and projecting him to be from the community by showing its ‘Agni Kundam’ symbol, implied that the members of the community are prone to committing wrongs and taking illegal actions.

It was earlier reported that the movie is also in controversy for a scene in which a police sub inspector (SI) is seen beating and killing tribal youths from the Irular community. The movie is based on real life incidents which happened in the 1990s in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu and the accused police man in the real incident did not belong to Vanniyar community. Many are now alleging that the movie tries to portray the Vanniyar community in bad light.

(With IANS inputs)

