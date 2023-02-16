Superstar Suriya, who was in Mumbai, recently met legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. On Thursday, he shared a picture with him and left the internet buzzing. In the picture, the duo can be seen posing beside each other and flashing their smiles at the camera. Although Suriya did not reveal where or how he met Sachin Tendulkar, in his caption he wrote, “Respect and Love” before tagging the legend.

Within no time, fans rushed to the comment section and complimented the duo. One of the users wrote, “Two legends in a single frame”. Another said, “Rolex sir meets God”. Suriya was recently seen making an appearance in Kamal Haasan's latest film, Vikram. He played a character called Rolex. Hence, fans were referring to the picture as ‘Rolex met God’. One more user added, “God's Of Cricket & cinema”.

Take a look at the picture below.

Sachin Tendulkar, on the other hand, shared a similar picture on his Twitter handle and revealed that he met Suriya this morning, February 16. Sharing the picture, the cricketer in Tamil wrote, “This morning, the sunrise was extremely special. It was wonderful meeting you Suriya, Best regards”.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar met RRR fame Ram Charan at the Formula One race in Hyderabad. The actor shared photos from the event on Twitter and wrote, “What a brilliant race! Was quite thrilled to watch Mahindra Racing at Formula E today along with the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar! What a proud moment to our country, our state and our Hyderabad city”. Fans were overjoyed to see Ram Charan and Sachin Tendulkar in single fame. Take a look at the post below:

What a brilliant race! Was quite thrilled to watch @MahindraRacing at Formula E today along with the master blaster @sachin_rt ! What a proud moment to our country, our state and our Hyderabad city @KTRBRS@GreenkoIndia #HyderabadEPrix #CheerForTeamMahindra pic.twitter.com/wypkJ8WE8x — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently filming for director Siruthai Siva's upcoming film, Suriya 42. The backstory of the period fantasy drama spans 1000 years. In this film, Disha Patani will play the female lead. Following the completion of Suriya 42, he will begin working on director Vetri Maaran's film Vaadi Vaasal. The actor will also star in Nag Ashwin’s directorial film Project K. The sci-fi movie will also star Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Prabhas, and Mahesh Babu in crucial roles. The film is currently in its post-production and details about the project are being kept under wraps.

