Suriya on Winning National Award for Soorarai Pottru: 'I Dedicate This to My Kids and Loving Family'

Tamil superstar Suriya has thanked his family, fans and colleagues for showering him with “all the love” and “good wishes” as his film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ won big at the 68th National Film Awards on Friday.

Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ won the National Award for Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress at the 68th National Film Awards for 2020 announced on July 22. The film also won Best Screenplay for Shalini Usha Nair and director Sudha Kongara as well as Best Music Direction (Background Score) for GV Prakash Kumar.

Suriya shared a lengthy message on his official Twitter account and expressed his gratitude towards his well-wishers. “My heartfelt thanks for all the love and good wishes that has reached us and enriched our lives so far… We are ecstatic with the Five National awards for Soorarai Pottru. The overwhelming reception for our film which was released directly on OTT during a pandemic, has made our eyes well up in joy. Our happiness is doubled at this National recognition for Soorarai Pottru, as it is a testimony of Sudha Kongara’s many years of hardwork and creative vision of Captain Gopinath’s story,” Suriya wrote in his statement.

He further congratulated ‘Soorarai Pottru’ team including Aparna Balamurali (Best Actress), GV Prakash (Background score), Sudha Kongara and Shalini Usha Nair (Best Screenplay) and other winners.

“The Best Film award is a great recognition for team 2D and I thank them along with my best friend & CEO Rajsekar KarpoorasundaraPandian. Extend my gratitude to Director Vasanth Sai & Filmmaker-Producer Maniratnam who placed their faith in my acting abilities and gave me my first film, Nerukku Ner. My heartiest congratulations to my fellow Best Actor winner Ajay Devgn and other National award winners from Tamilnadu, Filmmaker Vasanth Sai, Editor Sreekar Prasad, Actor Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Filmmaker Madonne Ashwin and other award-winners from other States of our country, for the year 2020, in this 68th National Film awards.”

Suriya also thanked his wife Jyotika for encouraging him to do ‘Soorarai Pottru’. “My special thanks to my Jyotika, who insisted I should produce & act in Soorarai Pottru. My love and ‘Thank You’ to all those who have encouraged my efforts so far and to my Amma and Appa, Karthi and Brinda, who have supported me always. I dedicate this award to my kids Diya and Dev and to my loving family.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here