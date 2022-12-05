Suriya Opts Out of Bala's Directorial Vanangaan For 'Greater Good'; Deets Inside

Suriya and director Bala were supposed to work together on an upcoming project titled Vanangaan. However, the actor has now decided to opt out of the film. On Monday, the director issued a statement and shared that the decision has been taken considering the project wasn’t suitable for someone like him.

“The official statement released by Bala read, I wanted to direct Vanangaan with my younger borther, Suriya. However, after a few changes in the story, I wasn’t sure if the project was suitable for someone like him,” the statement read.

In his statement, Bala also added that even though Suriya was upset with the decision, it has been done for his ‘greater good’. “Suriya had complete trust in me, but it was my duty, as an elder brother, to not put him in such a tricky situation. So, both Suriya and I have decided that it is in the best interests of everyone involved that he should opt out of the project. In fact, Suriya was very upset about this decision, but this is done for the greater good of my brother," he said.

However, the director also assured fans that he and Suriya will work on ‘something similar’ when the time is right. “The Suriya that I saw in Nandha; the Suriya that you saw in Pithamagan, we both will get together something similar at the right time, for sure,” he concluded. Check out Bala’s full statement here:

Suriya and Bala have worked together in the past on several movies including Nandha (2001) and Pithamagan (2003). Vanangaan marked the actor-director coming together after a gap of a decade. However, fans are now waiting to see who will replace Suriya in the film.

