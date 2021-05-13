movies

Suriya, Sivakumar and Karthi Donate 1 Crore to TN CM's Covid-19 Relief Fund
Suriya, Sivakumar and Karthi Donate 1 Crore to TN CM's Covid-19 Relief Fund

Photo courtesy: Twitter

Tamil film industry superstars Sivakumar, Suriya and Karthi have donated Rs 1 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's relief fund to fight against Covid-19.

Tamil film industry superstar Sivakumar and his sons, actors Suriya and Karthi met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to donate Rs 1 crore to his Covid-19 relief fund. CM Stalin had recently urged people to donate generously to fight against second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected most Indian states severely.

After meeting the CM on Wednesday, Sivakumar told reporters, “People are battling against fire. We have to save them from COVID-19. We should all raise support for that. We are trying to do what we can and this is our small contribution. Everyone should be healthy. Those in the media, please stay healthy. Please pray for people’s health,” according to News Minute.

During the first wave of Covid-19 Suriya and Karthi had helped workers of the Tamil film industry. They had also donated Rs 10 lakh each to then CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s fund.

On the work front, Suriya will be next seen in Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivasal. He was last seen in Soorarai Pottru, which skipped theatrical release and premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Karthi, on the other hand, was last seen in Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s Sulthan. He will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan and PS Mithran’s Sardar.

first published:May 13, 2021, 13:12 IST