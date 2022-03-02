Suriya-Starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan's Trailer Drops on This Date; Fans Can't Keep Calm

The makers of Suriya’s upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan have unveiled the launch date of the film’s trailer. Sun Pictures, the film’s production house, sharing the news on Twitter wrote, “A pakka commercial treat on the way #ETtrailer is releasing Tomorrow at 11 AM.”

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide on March 10, and the trailer will be released on March 2 at 11 am.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan, directed by Pandiraj, has been shot in a rural setting. Based on a social issue, the upcoming Tamil film marks the third collaboration between Suriya and director Pandiraj after Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singam.

The film is going to be an action-packed thriller with Priyanka Arul Mohan playing the female lead. Apart from the lead pair Surya and Priyanka, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, MS Bhaskar, Ilavarasu, Devadarshini, Bigg Boss fame Ciby Bhuvana, Akash Premkumar, Pugazh, Ramar, Thangadurai, and Dhivya Dhuraisamy will also be seen in the film.

The film will be a pan-India project, which will be dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and other languages. The music of ET has been composed by D Imman, whereas cinematography has been handled by R Rathnavelu. The Telugu rights of the film have been acquired by Asian Cinemas.

Meanwhile, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the 40th film of Suriya’s career, will also be his first to have a theatrical release in over two years. His last theatrical release was the 2019 action drama Kaappaan. His big-budget films, Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, were released on Amazon Prime Video due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

On the work front, Suriya will begin shooting for an untitled project with filmmaker Bala, alongside Vetrimaaran’s directorial Vaadivaasal, which is based on CS Chellappa’s novel titled Vaadivaasal. The project will be produced by Kalaipuli Thanu.

