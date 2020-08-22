Suriya Starrer Soorarai Pottru, Biopic of Captain GR Gopinath, to Release Directly on Digital in October

Suriya's highly-anticipated Tamil title Soorarai Pottru will be releasing directly on an OTT platform on October 30, 2020. Helmed by Sudha Kongara (Irudhi Suttru), the biopic is produced by Suriya, who also stars in the film along with Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles.

Soorarai Pottru is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can stream the film starting October 30 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam (dubs in all languages).

"The moment I heard the script from Director Sudha, I was sure it has to be told and I wanted to produce this film under 2D Entertainment. Essaying Capt. Gopinath's character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product. I am glad that audiences across the world will be able to watch Soorarai Pottru from their homes in these unprecendented times. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience," Suriya said.

Sudha Kongara shared, "Directing Suriya is a joy. He was my first and last choice for the role of Capt. Gopinath."

Co-producer Guneet Monga said, "Soorarai Pottru is a very special film in many ways. It is an Indian story with a global connect. It was fulfilling to see Suriya and Sudha adapt the story of Capt Gopinath so beautifully. We are excited to bring this journey of hope, love, friendship, and entrepreneurship in times like these and really hope that the audience enjoys this cinematic experience in the comfort of their homes on Amazon Prime Video."