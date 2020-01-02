Take the pledge to vote

Suriya Starrer Soorarai Pottru's Second Look Poster Revealed

The story is based on the life of the founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, GR Gopinath, and is expected to release in April this year.

January 2, 2020
Suriya Starrer Soorarai Pottru's Second Look Poster Revealed
Soorarai Pottru's second look poster was released on the occasion of New Year. The poster features protagonist Suriya's close-up in which he is seen giving a fierce look. Suriya took to Instagram to share the poster, captioning it as, “#SooraraiPottruSecondLook Teaser from January 7th!!”

#SooraraiPottruSecondLook Teaser from January 7th!!

The film will be released in three languages - Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The first look was unveiled in November last year. The story is based on the life of the founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, GR Gopinath, and is expected to release in April this year.

The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu in crucial roles. As per a report published in the Hindustan Times, apparently renowned Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will be playing the antagonist in the film, which is expected to be a semi-autobiographical film on Gopinath.

The film is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and marks the southern debut of Bollywood producer Guneet Monga. The music of the film has been done by GV Prakash Kumar.

It has been reported that the team recently wrapped up the shooting of major action sequences in Chandigarh under Hollywood stunt choreographer Greg Powell’s supervision. Powell is best known for his work in films like Bourne Ultimatum and Skyfall.

