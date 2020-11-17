Suriya Starts Filming for Gautham Menon's Segment in Netflix Anthology Film Navarasa

A nine-film Tamil anthology titled Navarasa was announced by Netflix last month. The shooting for the upcoming Indian web series, produced by Mani Ratnam, has already commenced. Suriya, who is going to front the Gautham Menon directed segment, started filming his portions in Chennai today.

DOP PC Sreeram took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "Shooting for @menongautham - it's a web film starring Suriya. @Suriya_offl. Great energy on sets today! (sic)."

This is the third big collaboration of Suriya and Gautham. The actor and director have earlier teamed up for Kaakha Kaakha (2003) and Vaaranam Aayiram (2008). Both were not just commercial successes but two of the biggest hits of Suriya’s career at the time.

Navarasa will be based on nine rasas or nine emotions including anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder. The series has been conceived as an initiative to support those from the cinema industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Navarasa brings together a pool of the finest from the Tamil film industry. In this anthology, the filmmakers will bring their exclusive perspective on each emotion or rasa.

The nine short films will collect talents from Gautham Menon, Arvind Swami (in his directorial debut), Karthik Subbaraj, Bejoy Nambiar, KV Anand, Karthick Naren, Ponram, Halitha Shameem and Rathindran Prasad. It will also feature a host of top-line talent such as Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Revathy, Parvathy, Poorna, Prakash Raj and Gautham Karthik, among others. The stellar line up of cast members and a huge section of the creative community part of Tamil cinema has gathered to show solidarity and graciously offer services pro-bono.

Meanwhile, Suriya is basking in the success of his just released film, Soorarai Pottru. Praises from all corners are pouring for the actor’s performance and the film. The Tamil-language drama directed by Sudha Kongara also featured Paresh Rawal in the main role. The film premiered on Amazon Prime on November 12.