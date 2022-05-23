Suriya to Collaborate With Jai Bhim Director TJ Gnanavel Again; Details Inside

Tamil star Suriya recently completed the hattrick of hits with Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, and Etharkkum Thunindhavan creating magic at the ticket window. And while Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara had already confirmed that he will team up with Suriya again, there’s more good news for the fans. Suriya’s Jai Bhim director is also planning another film with him.

The actor collaborated with TJ Gnanavel on the critically acclaimed Jai Bhim. According to a recent update, Rajasekar Pandian, the head of Suriya’s production studio, 2D Entertainment, confirmed the aforementioned information during a recent movie event. He also confirmed that Suriya will start filming for the project before Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai.

Suriya, who is currently filming for Bala’s Suriya 41, will begin filming for his next with Gnanavel after that. His upcoming project Vaadivaasal with Vetri Maaran may take a little longer to finish.

Meanwhile, the first schedule of Bala’s Suriya 41 was completed a few weeks ago at Kanyakumari. The team will now head to Goa for the next leg, after which it will be a wrap.

Suriya also has a cameo appearance in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.

The actor also has Muthaiya’s Viruman in which Karthi shares screen space with him. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on August 31, coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

On May 18, the Jai Bhim actor posted a poster of the film featuring Karthi and revealed the release date.

This rural drama, billed as a family entertainer, discusses the value of family and relationships. Rajkiran, who was also a member of Komban, appears in the film.

