Suriya To Shoot Upcoming Schedule of Suriya42 in Sri Lanka: Report

Suriya is one of the much-loved stars in the industry. Ever since the announcement for Suriya42 has been made, his fans have been super excited to know updates on the film. The project which went on the floors in August this year has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs. The makers have already concluded the first schedule of the untitled dram in Goa and Chennai, and now, the newest buzz is that the team will be flying off to Sri Lanka to film the new schedule of the movie. The shooting will take place in the forest regions of the country.

As per a report by PinkVilla, a major portion of the Suriya42 will be completed in this 60-day schedule. It is further believed that the drama will have a 1000-year-old backstory. The portions involving the present day have already been filmed in Goa. The entire shooting for the film is likely to be wrapped up by March or April of 2023. Touted to be a periodic drama the project will see Bollywood actress Disha Patani as the leading lady.

Previously, it was reported that the team will take off to lock appropriate locations for the film’s international schedule. A source close to the development revealed, “A large portion of Suriya 42 will be shot abroad, specifically in three countries. The international recce is planned for November. While they have already shortlisted two countries in Europe - Bulgaria, and Serbia, they are also doing recce at Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Fiji. Out of these six countries, they will finalize three, which will suit the narrative of Suriya 42 the best. These will be long schedules, and the team has already started prepping for it."

The film is expected to be Suriya’s upcoming high budget film. In addition, he is said to play 5 different characters. Bollywood actress Disha Patani is playing the female lead in this 3D periodical drama in 10 languages ​​which will be released in two parts.

