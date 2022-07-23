Suriya Turns 47: A Look at Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Soorarai Pottru Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SURIYA: Tamil cinema actor and producer Suriya turned 47 on Saturday. With over two decades of experience as an actor in the film industry, Suriya has delivered some remarkable performances. On Friday, Suriya was honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 68th National Awards for his Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru.

As fans celebrate the actor’s birthday, we take a look at some of his latest and upcoming movies:

Jai Bhim (2021)

The actor starred in the legal drama movie highlighting the caste-based discrimination and violence faced by a minor community in Tamil Nadu. Suriya’s role in the movie was based on a real case fought by Madras High Court Justice and former senior advocate K. Chandru in 1993 Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie was produced by Suriya and his wife Jyotika’s production company, 2D Entertainment.

Vikram (2022)

Most recently, the actor made a guest appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s high-octane action drama Vikram. The movie starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi introduced Suriya’s character Rolex towards the end. Following the film’s release, Haasan also gifted Suriya a real Rolex watch. It is said that Suriya’s character will be explored in much depth in Kanagaraj’s next movie.

https://twitter.com/Suriya_offl/status/1534462554654724097?s=20&t=E9CxRXVmaIZmQ4uK5OgIzQ

Viruman (2022)

The actor’s next film is M. Muthaiah’s upcoming directorial. Suriya is producing the film with wife Jyotika. The movie stars Karthi and debutant Aditi Shankar, while Prakash Raj, Rajkiran, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and Karunas play supporting roles.

Vanangaan (2023)

Directed by Bala, the movie will mark Suriya’s 41st film. Besides Suriya, the movie will also star Krithi Shetty, and Mamitha Baiju. On the occasion of Bala’s birthday on July 11, Suriya shared the first look of the movie.

https://twitter.com/Suriya_offl/status/1546473091408490499?s=20&t=E9CxRXVmaIZmQ4uK5OgIzQ

The actor was seen sporting a beard and sneaking through a half-slashed fabric.

