Suriya's 2D Entertainment to Back Sai Pallavi-Starrer Gargi

Actor Suriya on Friday announced that he and his wife Jyothika will present director Gautham Ramachandran’s upcoming film, Gargi, under their home banner of 2D Entertainment. The film features Sai Pallavi in the lead. Suriya shared a picture with the film’s team, along with a poster featuring Sai in her character from the film.

“Jo & I are glad to associate with team #Gargi Some characters just stay in our minds! New thoughts and writing must be celebrated! Hope you all like it!,” Suriya’s tweet read.

Written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, the first look poster of the film was unveiled by the makers on the occasion of Sai Pallavi’s 30th birthday in May this year. Additionally, behind-the-scenes footage was also posted giving a glimpse into the film.

Gautham Ramachandran made his directorial debut with Mollywood star Nivin Pauly’s Richie (2017). The film is jointly bankrolled by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, Gautham Ramachandran, and Govind Vasantha of 96 fame for background score. Sraiyanti is handling the cinematography. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Sai Pallavi’s latest outing was Virata Parvam wherein she played the lead role opposite Rana Daggubati. Written and directed by Venu Udugula, the film hit the big screen on 17 June and is having a good run at the box office in both Telugu states.

Jointly produced by Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas, the other key roles are played by Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, and others.

