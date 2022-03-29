Suriya's 41st Movie to Have Kriti Shetty, Mamatha Baiju as Female Leads. Details Inside

Tamil superstar Suriya is receiving significant acclaim for his performance in the recently released movie Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The action thriller has collected Rs 179 crore at the box office against a production budget of Rs 75 crore.

Recently, the actor announced his next project with director Bala. It will be the 41st movie of Suriya’s career and its production team has now confirmed that Kriti Shetty and Mamatha Baiju will play female leads in the film.

Suriya and filmmaker Bala will collaborate after 20 years for the movie, raising the expectations. The actor has announced the film on Twitter with a picture of himself with Bala.

The caption of the post reads, “Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41."

Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41 pic.twitter.com/TKwznuTu9c— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) March 28, 2022

The production team of the movie has also announced on Twitter that the shooting has commenced with a pooja ceremony at Kanyakumari and that Kriti Shetty and Mamatha Baiju have been roped in.

The movie will be produced by Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainments.

Suriya ranks among one of the highest-paid actors in the Tamil film industry and has bagged numerous awards including 4 Filmfare Awards South, 3 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, 2 Edison Awards among others.

The actor made his debut in the entertainment industry with the 1997 Tamil action thriller film Nerukku Ner and tasted success with the 2003 action thriller film Kaakha Kaakha. Suriya has also featured in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list six times.

Director Bala is known for films, including Sethu, Nandha, Pithamagan, Naan Kadavul among others. He has also bagged numerous awards, including 6 National Awards, 13 State Awards, 15 Filmfare Awards among others.

