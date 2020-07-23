Suriya's Birthday Surprise Doubles with Launch of Soorari Pottru Song and Vaadi Vaasal First Look

Fans of Tamil star Suriya were in for a double whammy on his birthday today. While a new song from his upcoming movie 'Soorari Pottru' has been unveiled, makers of Vaadi Vasal have released the first character poster featuring the actor.

The actor's 45th birthday became even more special as fans found that the song from 'Soorari Pottru', called 'Maara', was sung by Suriya. The video of 'Maara' features Suriya walking into a recording studio, putting on the headphones and singing into the mic. Apart from Suriya, GV Prakash Kumar has lent his voice to the 'Maara' theme song.

Take a look:

The film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Directed by Sudha Kongara, 'Soorarai Pottru' features Aparna Balamurali, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Krishna Kumar and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles. The movie was previously scheduled for Summer 2020 release.

The other surprise was the unveiling of the first look of his character in Vaadi Vasal. Director Vetri Maaran shared the poster on Twitter.

Vaadi Vaasal will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his own banner V Creations. The music is scored by GV Prakash. The composer had confirmed the news and tweeted, "#GV75 Yes my 75th film as a composer is with my most successful director combination @Vetrimaaran ... with @Suriya_offl sir as lead ... produced by Thanu sir @theVcreations #GV75withSuriyaVetriVcreations (sic)"