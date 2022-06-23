Suriya’s Daughter Diya Performs Brilliantly in Class 10; Here are Her Marks

Suriya is currently on cloud nine following the success of his recently released films, including Vikram in which he played an impactful cameo. Apart from this success, there is another news, which made Suriya extremely happy. His daughter Diya has performed brilliantly in class 10.

According to reports, Diya has scored 95 marks in Tamil, 99 in English, 100 in Mathematics, 98 in Science and 95 in Social Science. Suriya and his family are immensely happy to see Diya passing examinations with such good marks.

Despite being busy with films, Suriya ensures that his children focus on their studies. According to Jai Bhim actor, education is the top priority for children. To boost education he has made an N.G.O called Agaram Foundation. Many students have cleared their class 10 examinations with good marks via Agaram Foundation.

According to reports, more than 3,000 students had access to higher education via this foundation. Of these, 54 have become doctors, 1,169 are engineers and 90% of them are first-generation graduates. The foundation also helps those who have lost their parents and are struggling with higher education.

Suriya once said that a woman Krishnaveni is doing the job of a medical officer in the Indian army today. His foundation helped her in taking up this illustrious job. Krishnaveni was facing problems due to the poor background of her family. At this point, Agaram Foundation stepped forward to help her. Many institutions offer free seats and hostel accommodation for students who pass out from Agaram Foundation.

Agaram Foundation also helps the people from far-off tribal villages. In these villages, students are mostly disconnected from education. The students who can get even forty percent marks are helped by Agaram Foundation in higher education.

Foundation allots points for students with backgrounds like losing parents, Dalit community, Sri Lankan refugees and other criteria.

