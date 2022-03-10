Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan is Here. Know Film's Pre-Release Business

After two OTT hits Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, Suriya’s film has made a comeback to the big screen after almost three years. Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan was released today. Etharkkum Thunindhavan has impressed Suriya’s fans and the film is expected to do well at the box office too.

If we talk about the film’s pre-release business, Etharkkum Thunindhavan has made Rs 32 crore in Tamil Nadu. The film has made 2.75 crores in Kerala and Rs 3.5 crores in Karnataka. The film fetched Rs 3.5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film did a pre-release 2 crores in the rest of India. It has also grossed Rs 12 crore in pre-release business overseas. Overall, the film has made Rs 56 crores in pre-release business worldwide.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is expected to be a box office hit. It is being said that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shayam, releasing on March 11, is also well poised to give competition to Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

On the day of its release, Etharkkum Thunindhavan is reported to have 491 showings, with roughly 115 showings fully booked and the remaining 195 showings with more than 85% occupancy. Only after the first weekend of its release will the box office collection and success of the film be revealed.

According to a year-end survey report provided by Twitter, Etharkkum Thuninthavan was the fourth most tweeted film in India, followed by Vijay’s Beast and Ajith’s Valimai.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is directed by Pandiraj and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film is said to be made with a budget of 75 crores.

Suriya’s brave efforts as his character in the film raise his voice against violence and fights for women’s rights and safety have impressed the audience. Suriya’s screen presence has enabled director Pandira to make the film more poignant with emotive dialogues and send a strong message to the public. The film conveys a strong message with mass and elegance, and it appears to be a superb family entertainer. The filmmaker has done an excellent job writing the lead lady Priyanka Mohan’s character, and she, too, impresses audiences with her acting abilities.

