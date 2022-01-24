Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan Release To Be Postponed, Makers Indicate

Actor Suriya’s upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan is scheduled to hit theatres on February 4 in five languages. The makers have been actively promoting the film on social media platforms by sharing pictures and videos. However, the latest is that the release date of Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be pushed further.

Production company Sun Pictures, which is producing the upcoming film, has been actively sharing the updates of the film on their social media pages to maintain the hype and buzz. However, its latest action of changing the cover picture on Facebook and Twitter indicates the postponement of Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

On both the social media platforms Twitter and Facebook, Sun Pictures had a cover page designed with Etharkkum Thunindhavan film’s poster carrying the release date of February 4, 2022. However, they have now updated the new cover picture of Etharkkum Thunindhavan on Twitter and Facebook without a release date.

The makers are yet to officially comment on the postponement of Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan. However, the film will be postponed considering situations caused by the Covid pandemic. Theatres in many states are shut and there are few states which have allowed the theatres to continue their operation with 50 per cent occupancy.

Recently, Sun Pictures shared Suriya’s look from Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

Tamil film Etharkkum Thunindhavan has received a U/A certification from the Censor Board ahead of its release. The film has a run-time of 2-hour-31-minutes, the makers have revealed. It stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori will be seen in other pivotal roles in the film. D. Imman is the music composer for the film.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be the 40th film of Suriya’s career. It will be the third collaboration between Suriya and director Pandiraj after ‘Pasanga 2’ and ‘Kadaikutty Singam’.

