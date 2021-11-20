Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan To Hit Screens Worldwide On Feb 4, 2022

Actor Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be released worldwide next year in February, the makers announced on Friday. Sun Pictures, producers of the film, has made the announcement that its next film, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, will be hitting the screens worldwide on February 2, 2022. The film is based on a social issue and has been written and directed by Pandiraj. The Tamil movie Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be the third collaboration between Suriya and director Pandiraj after ‘Pasanga 2’ and ‘Kadaikutty Singam’.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan will also be the first film of actor Suriya to have a theatrical release in over two years. The last film starring him which had a theatrical release was the 2019 action drama Kaappaan. His big budget films including Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim were released on Amazon Prime Video due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be the 40th film of Suriya.

Sun Pictures made the announcement of the release date of Etharkkum Thunindhavan via Twitter on Friday.

Sun Pictures also shared a video on Youtube while announcing the release date. The small clip shows Suriya as a happy-go-lucky guy.

Director Pandiraj and actor Suriya also shared the release date announcement.

The shooting of the film ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ was completed on November 10, Pandiraj had announced. Post-production is in full swing now.

#EtharkkumThunindhavan Shooting wrapped up successfully !I sincerely thank my production house @Sunpictures ,our hero @Suriya_offl sir, @RathnaveluDop sir and my team for all the support extended 🙏 More updates coming soon 🗡#எதற்கும்துணிந்தவன் #ET — Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) November 10, 2021

Etharkkum Thunindhavan will feature Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles. It will also feature Sathyaraj, Saranac Ponvannan, M S Baskar and Soori in pivotal roles.

The music of the film has been composed by D Imman and the cinematography is handled by ace cameraman Rathnavelu.

