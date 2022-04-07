Suriya's Home Production Film Oh My Dog to Release on This OTT Platform

Suriya’s home production film Oh My Dog will release on Amazon Prime Video on 21 April. Announcing the release date of the film on the OTT platform, Suriya wrote on Twitter, “Oreo, Waffle, Jo, and I, bring to you #OhMyDogOnPrime a film from our hearts to yours, on 21 April @PrimeVideoIN #ArnavVijay #Simba @arunvijayno1

The film Oh My Dog tells the heartfelt story of a young boy named Arjun, and a blind puppy named Simba. The film is set in Ooty. The film’s cast includes three generations of the real-life family - Vijayakumar, Arun Vijay, and Arnav Vijay. The film also features Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai in key roles.

Oh My Dog is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika’s banner of 2D Entertainment. Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S. R. Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies have collaborated to co-produce the film. The film’s music is composed by Nivas Prasanna and the cinematography is handled by Gopinath. Oh My Dog is part of the four-film deal between Prime Video and 2D Entertainment.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Suriya will be next seen with Keerthy Suresh in Bala’s directorial Suriya 41. According to media reports, Suriya will be seen in a double role in the film. One of Suriya’s avatars will feature him as a commoner, while the other will feature him in the role of a deaf and mute person. He will also make a guest appearance in R. Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Suriya’s last film Etharkkum Thunindhavan, written and directed by Pandiraj, was a massive hit. The film made more than Rs 175 crores on Box office against a budget of Rs 75 crores.

Arun Vijay was last seen in Karthik Naren’s action crime film, Mafia: Chapter 1. Priya Bhavani Shankar was cast as the female lead in the film while Prassana played the role of the antagonist.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.