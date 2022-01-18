Suriya's Jai Bhim Becomes First Indian Film to be Featured on Oscars YouTube Channel

Last year, Suriya’s Jai Bhim, which released straight on an OTT platform, was one of the best films of 2021. Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is a true-life story of Justice K Chandru (played by Suriya) and his fight to protect Dalit lives, which was loved unanimously by the critics as well as the audiences. The top-notch performances of Suriya, Lijomol, Manikandan, Prakash Raj and every other actor makes it stupendous. This Tamil film has been rated top on IMDb, beating Hollywood classics like The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather.

In November 2021, the film had officially entered the Golden Globes 2022 as a nomination under the category of ‘Best Non-English Language Film’. The team of Jai Bhim have added another feather to their cap as a scene from the film along with the director’s story narrative has been featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars. It is the first Indian film to be featured on the Oscars official Youtuebe channel.

Industry tracker Manobala Vijaybalan tweeted, “Yet another feather in the hat for @Suriya_offl’s #JaiBhim as it becomes the FIRST Indian film to be featured in Oscars YouTube channel."

Yet another feather in the hat for @Suriya_offl's #JaiBhim as it becomes the FIRST Indian film to be featured in Oscars YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/ATx3q7R5Ox— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 18, 2022

Many fans of Suriya called it a proud moment in the actor’s career. A fan tweeted, “I was literally over the moon to see #JaiBhim get featured in the #Oscars Official Youtube Channel. Surya shines more!!"

I was literally over the moon to see #JaiBhim get featured in the #Oscars Official Youtube Channel.Surya shines more!! pic.twitter.com/iRaMqkllG1— Deep Kumar (@always_Deep_) January 18, 2022

Another fan wrote, “A scene of #JaiBhim has been uploaded on #Oscars YouTube channel. #Suriya made us and #Indian cinema proud. Really a awesome movie must watch!"

A scene of #JaiBhim has been uploaded on #Oscars YouTube channel. #Suriya made us and #Indian cinema proud.🙏Really a awesome movie must watch!👍👏 pic.twitter.com/ATxcXjYKSS— Harpreet Kaur (@Harpree14659300) January 18, 2022

Produced by by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment, Jai Bhim was part of a four-film deal signed by the production banner and streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Upon it’s release, the film attracted many controversies as the movie portrays caste basis preference. A legal notice was sent to the Jai Bhim team by the Vanniyar Sangam state president, alleging that some of the scenes show the community in a poor light. They demanded an unconditional apology and that the scenes in question be removed. Anbumani Ramadoss of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, which represents the interests of the Vanniyar community, had also issued a letter on social media, claiming that the film had scenes that were placed as a part of planned attack on the community.

Responding to these claims, Suriya released a statement in November that the makers of the film did not have any intention to hurt any individual or a particular community.

