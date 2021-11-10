After Soorarai Pottru, Suriya's Jai Bhim Finds a Place in IMDb's Top Ranked Movies

Actor Suriya starrer Jai Bhim, which was released on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video earlier on November 2, has now become the highest-rated movie on IMDb.

In the legal drama, Suriya essays the role of a lawyer. According to reports, Suriya’s Jai Bhim has emerged as one of the best movies to have come out of the Tamil industry. The film was originally shot in Tamil but has been dubbed in multiple languages.

Leaving behind films like The Shawshank Redemption, The Godfather, The Dark Knight, the film has earned itself a combined IMDb rating of 9.6/10.

The Shashank Redemption dropped to second place with a worldwide rating of 9.3/10. Mob Drama The Godfather came in third with a score of 9.2/10 and The Dark Knight fall to fourth with just 9.0/10.

Reportedly, Jai Bhim is also in the Oscar race and has won national and international awards.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is based on a true event and shows caste discrimination as well as an honest portrayal of police brutality.

Talking about the actor, Surya was highly praised by the audience and critics for his performance in the film.

The actor was also praised highly for A.R. Murugadoss’s directorial Ghajini (2005), which was a blockbuster in Telugu cinema. Suriya then gave another blockbuster to the industry with Sudha Kongara Prasad directorial Soorarai Pottru.

The movie was dubbed in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddura. The film marked a milestone in Surya’s career. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video but was a huge success and became one of the biggest hits of 2020.

