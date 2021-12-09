Suriya's Jai Bhim, Shershaah, Radhe Top Google's List of Most-searched Films in India in 2021

The much-awaited Google lists of most-searched keywords, personalities, news events, movies and recipes of 2021 across countries have been revealed. In India, Suriya-starrer Tamil superhit Jai Bhim, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer patriotic film Shershaah and Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have topped the list of films that people in India Googled.

Radhe was followed by Bell Bottom in the fourth spot and Marvel Studios’ Eternals. Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2 was the eighth most-search film in India.

Marvel’s Eternals topped the global Google searches under the movies category. Black Widow, Dune, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are the other most-searched films across the world in 2021 on Google.

Here are the 10 most-Googled films in India in 2021:

Jai Bhim

Shershaah

Radhe

Bell Bottom

Eternals

Master

Sooryavanshi

Godzilla vs Kong

Drishyam 2

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Suriya starrer Jai Bhim had premiered directly on OTT on November 2 and the film landed in multiple controversies soon after the release. Vanniyar Sangam had sent a legal notice to Suriya, Jyothika, TJ Gnanavel and Amazon Prime Video over Jai Bhim row and demanded apology with Rs 5 crore compensation for defaming the community. Director TJ Gnanavel released a detailed statement on November 21 in Tamil offering an apology for any unintended hurt the film might’ve caused.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. While Sidharth donned Captain Vikram Batra’s hat, audiences were excited to see Kiara Advani essaying the character of Dimple Cheema and stepping into the shoes of a headstrong, independent, modern woman who is regarded as the pillar of support for the brave martyr. Another OTT release, Shershaah premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 12th August 2021.

Salman Khan’s Radhe had a hybrid release in May 2021 after much delay and deliberation during the pandemic, when theatres were shut for the most part.

