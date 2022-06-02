Suriya’s Look From Kamal Haasan-Starrer Vikram Has Fans Excited

There is just one day left for the highly anticipated Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram to hit the screens. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial that also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles has been generating a lot of interest from its initial stages of production. While the collaboration of three powerhouse artists on screen is the main highlight of the movie, there was another aspect that had the audience’s interest piqued. Initially, there were talks doing the rounds that yet another star of Tamil cinema, Suriya Sivakumar would be playing a cameo in the film and fans were later elated to know that it was not merely a rumour as director Lokesh Kanagaraj and lead actor Kamal Haasan themselves confirmed Suriya’s cameo.

While Suriya’s fans have been left guessing as to what role he would play and what his look would be like, the makers have finally, just two days before the film’s release, unveiled the actor’s first look. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has shared a still from the film that showed a part of Suriya’s face, mainly his eyes and tweeted “Thank you so much Suriya for this”.

Suriya also retweeted it saying “Loved being on sets with you and the whole team”

Loved being on sets with you and the whole team!! @Dir_Lokesh #Vikram https://t.co/xUSByjl2fI — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 1, 2022

Earlier, when the trailer of Vikram was released, some fans were upset that Suriya was not included in it. However, many had taken screenshots of a blink and miss scene in the trailer that showed a man from behind and had speculated the man to be Suriya.

From song releases to the audio launch event to movie-based NFTs, the film has promoted itself in every possible way. According to reports, Kamal Haasan will be watching Vikram’s first screening at the Rohini Theatre in Chennai on June 3 at 4 am.

