Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim to Release in Select Theatres in Tamil Nadu

Suriya’s superhit films Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim bypassed theatres and debuted exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. On the actor’s birthday, which is just a few days away, the two movies will be shown in select Tamil Nadu theatres from July 22 to July 24. Suriya’s followers are eagerly anticipating the release of these blockbusters.

Suriya was among the first actors to have his movies released exclusively on OTT platforms. He released the two films under his 2D entertainment company and both received critical praise.

Soorarai Pottru is a movie based on actual events. Sudha Kongara Prasad directed the film, which stars Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal. The book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey inspired this project.

Sudha Kongara Prasad’s Soorarai Pottru stars Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in major parts. The film tells the story of a businessman who starts his own airline for individuals from all walks of life.

True occurrences also inspire Jai Bhim. Suriya plays the part of a lawyer in the film. Lijomol Jose and Manikandan also feature in the key roles. The film is about the marginalised people and the difficulties they encounter in society.

Suriya’s courtroom drama, which was the only Tamil film eligible to compete in the Best Picture category at the forthcoming 94th Academy Awards 2022, did not obtain an Oscar nomination.

Meanwhile, Suriya will be releasing the long-awaited Vaadi Vaasal. There is also speculation that he may collaborate with filmmaker Ravi Kumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame on a forthcoming project.

Suriya recently unveiled the first look poster and title of their forthcoming film, Vanangaan, on the occasion of director Bala’s birthday. The film, which was formerly known as Suriya 41, has now been renamed Vanangaan.

The film’s production is presently moving at a rapid speed. Suriya and Bala have reunited after a long time, and fans are excited to witness what magic the two will bring to the big screen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.