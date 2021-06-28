Surprise On Anupamaa Sets: Mithun Chakraborty Visits Daughter-In-Law Madalsa Sharma

Television show Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time. The twists and turns in the show have constantly kept the audience on tenterhooks, with zero competition in sight. Photos and videos from this show are often going viral on social media. The shoot from the last episode of the show had a surprise in store for fans, where yesteryears’ star Mithun Chakraborty paid a visit to his daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma on the sets of Anupamaa.

Madalsa Sharma, who essays the role of Kavya in the show, is married to Mithun’s son Mimoh. All the actors were in for a pleasant surprise when the star turned up on the sets. A group photo of the team with Mithun Chakraborty has been shared on the official Instagram handle of Director’s Kut, Anupama’s production house. In the picture, Mithun Chakraborty is seen posing with the entire cast of the show. The caption under the photo read, ‘Thank you very much Mithun Chakraborty for suddenly coming on the sets of #anupamaa!’

Recently, there were rumors of a rift between the lead actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey from the sets of Anupamaa . It was said that the cast was divided into two camps. One comprises Rupali Ganguly, Ashish Mehrotra, Aplana Buch and Muskan Bamne while the other one has Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnavat, Madalsa Sharma and Anagha Bhonsle. However, Sudhanshu Pandey strongly denied these reports. “There is no truth in these rumours. We’ve never heard about it. Reports of the entire case getting into factionalism and cold war are not true.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here