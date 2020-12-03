Surreal Moment: Katee Sackhoff On Returning As Bo-Katan Kryze In 'The Mandalorian'

New Delhi: Actor Katee Sackhoff, who is reprising her character of Bo-Katan Kryze for the season two of the Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian”, says she is excited that she got the opportunity to return to the fan-favourite role and be a part of the cult hit sci-fi franchise of “Star Wars”. Hardcore followers of the “Star Wars” universe are no stranger to Sackhoff, who voiced Bo-Katan, one of the most beloved characters from the series, in the animated spin-off series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” from 2012 to 2020. In Pedro Pascal-led “The Mandalorian”, Sackhoff played the live-action version of the character for the first time in the second season’s third episode, which dropped on November 13.

Both the shows share the same universe of the “Star Wars” series, something that enabled Sackhoff to appear as live-action version of the character. “It’s such a surreal moment for me. It’s very rare that that you step in to something that is greater than the career that you have. Every job is a step, a vital step to a to a long career.

“But there are those moments where you step into something that is so huge and it just blew my mind that they actually were going to allow me to do it,” Sackhoff said in a group interview with select international outlets, including PTI. “The Mandalorian”, also a spin-off series in the “Star Wars” universe, is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The show depicts a lone bounty hunter (Pascal) in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Sackhoff, 40, said she was introduced to the world of cinema by father Denis at a very young age. “My dad and I had this beautiful relationship with film. He would show me movies that you should never show a child. I remember watching (sci-fi film) ‘Predator’ when I was like eight but I always had this understanding that it was film, and it wasn’t real…

“So I had this these beautiful sci-fi movies thrown at me from a very young age. With ‘Star Wars’, it was the first time I’d seen such a vast world. The special effects and the visuals really struck me,” Sackhoff said. It was a chance encounter with Dave Filoni, who has been involved with many “Star Wars” projects, that set things in motion for her return. “When ‘The Mandalorian’ got announced and there was this little voice in the back of my head that questioned whether or not I could exist in the world and the timeline. “And then it just so happens that I saw Dave at Celebration and they were showing a clip from the last season of ‘Clone Wars’ and I made a joke to him about what if Bo could just show up and he sort of laughed and gave me this like you never know type of answer.” Sackhoff said she later received a phone call from the office of Jon Favreau, who has created the series.

“I was really in shock. It was one of those moments where I was like why II didn’t understand why he would want to sit down with me. So I took the meeting. And it took me a good 20 minutes into the meeting to realise that he was he was talking about me doing this role.” Between playing Bo-Katan in “Clone Wars” and now returning to it with “The Mandalorian”, Sackhoff said the character has seen a lot of growth. “I do believe that she is an epitome of a reluctant leader. She was thrown into a circumstance for which she wasn’t prepared… When we first see her, she’s not necessarily a good person.

“For people, who haven’t watched ‘Clone Wars’, I always tell them to go watch that because you’ll see this woman sort of go through a range of circumstances and become a person who at her core wants what’s best for her people,” she told PTI. Sackhoff credited actor-director Bryce Dallas Howard, who helmed the third episode, titled “The Heiress”, for helping her get into the character once again.

“She understands acting at such a deep level. She was vital to the success of translating Bo to live action. She really helped me understand and find confidence in myself because she’s such a champion of women. “I was really nervous and insecure a there was a part of me that was doubting whether or not I should have been there. She really helped me find my voice and become more confident on set,” she said.

“The Mandalorian” is available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.