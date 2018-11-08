GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Surveen Chawla is Pregnant and She Announced It in the Cutest Way; See Her Post Here

Surveen married to Akshay in a private ceremony in Italy two years ago.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2018, 5:58 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Surveen Chawla
Surveen Chawla, who was recently seen in Netflix's Sacred Games, is expecting her first child with husband Akshay Thakker. The actress made the announcement on Instagram by sharing an adorable post alongside a picture of the couple.

"Life happens when it chooses to happen, when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet!! @akshaythakker," Surveen captioned the photograph which shows a photo frame of the couple and a pair of tiny red-colored boots which is kept in front of the frame.



Speaking to TOI, Surveen said, "It's a beautiful feeling and more so, as it has come completely unexpected for Akshay and me. Suddenly life is beautiful. I am looking forward to every step now. Motherly instincts are not born out of nowhere. Motherhood, to me, is a feeling that grows on you, with the growing life inside you."

Surveen married to Akshay in a private ceremony in Italy two years ago. She, however, announced it on social media last year.





