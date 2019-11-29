Take the pledge to vote

Surveen Chawla Opens up on Challenges of Playing Jojo Mascarenhas in Sacred Games During Pregnancy

Actress Surveen Chawla received a lot of positive feedback for her powerful performance as Jojo Mascarenhas in Netflix series Sacred Games.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 29, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
Actress Suvreen Chawla received a lot of positive feedback for her powerful performance as Jojo Mascarenhas in Netflix series Sacred Games. While the character of Jojo dies in the very first episode of the series, her role re-appears in flashback throughout the two seasons and audiences were given a vivid picture of her dark past in the second season.

In a recent interview, Suvreen revealed that her shoot experience in Sacred Games 2 was rather daunting as she was pregnant at that time. Speaking to Mid-Day, the actress said, “There is nothing common between Jojo and me. I was pregnant at that time, so it was a little difficult too because normally you want to be happy and stay away from negativity but here I had to drown myself into negativity because Jojo was very unforgiving and bitter. It was challenging as an actor on-screen as well as off-screen.”

The character of Jojo seemed very confusing to Surveen, who found it difficult to switch back to her normal happy pregnant self after shoots. “This was a milestone moment in my life per se so going into a very negative and dark zone and switching on and off became confusing. I even shared with Amruta (Subhash, who plays the character of Kusum Devi Yadav), that I personally found Jojo confusing. She was a very confused personality and I was wondering where I am. I had to just let go and learnt from my own experiences,” Suvreen added.

Suvreen welcomed her first child with husband Akshay Thakker in April this year.

