Surveen Chawla Opens Up on Casting Couch, Says It Inflicted ‘Self-Doubt’

Surveen Chawla became a household name post her TV debut in Ekta Kapoor’s Kahiin Toh Hoga back in 2003. After a decent run in the Indian television industry, the actress moved to the big screen with Hum Tum Shabana in 2011. She has also starred in the critically acclaimed ‘Parched’, commercially successful ‘Hate Story 2’ and popular series ‘Sacred Games’. Surveen has earned immense popularity in the Punjabi and South industry too. In a recent interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Surveen admitted that she faced casting couch wherein she was put in a position of self-doubt.

Recalling the time when she was making the transition from television to films, Surveen shared that her first film meeting in Mumbai gave her an experience of self-doubt as her appearance, waist size, chest size, and weight were questioned. She mentioned that these are not the right parameters to define a woman. Surveen said that things are much better now as topics like body shaming, and mental health are being openly talked about. “I am so glad that today we are having conversations on open public forums, where people are willing to talk about these issues,” she added.

Watch the full interview:

Surveen, who tied the knot in 2015 with Akshay Thakker, revealed about her marriage only two years later. In April 2019, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Eva. When asked about why she kept her marriage under the wraps, Surveen shared that her husband is very media-shy and didn’t want all the spotlight on him. Along with this, Surveen mentioned that she was herself a bit hesitant because of her past experiences and her mental health was not stable, but eventually, she learned to not give a damn.

Currently, Surveen is awaiting the release of her Netflix series, Decoupled, in which she is seen alongside R Madhavan. Decoupled will be released on December 17.

