Surveen Chawla Opens up on Facing Casting Couch, Says Directors Wanted to See Her Cleavage, Thighs

Actress Surveen Chawla started her showbiz journey with the TV show Kahiin to Hoga and went on to act in a number of small-screen projects. She also featured in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films apart from Bollywood movies. Recently, she was seen in Netflix's popular series Sacred Games as Jojo Mascarenhas — the pimp and friend to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde.

In a recent interview, the actress opened up on casting couch and said there was a time when a director wanted to see how her cleavage looked, and another one was interested in her thighs. She revealed that the actress had to face the casting couch five times in her career span, thrice in South filmdom and twice in Bollywood.

"A director wanted to see how my cleavage looked. Another director wanted to see how my thighs looked," Pinkvilla quoted the actress as saying.

She further spoke about body shaming in the industry and her experience when she was called overweight. "I went to give this audition and the person told me, 'You are overweight'. I was just 56 kilos and I thought the person needed glasses," she quipped.

Her experience in TV didn't make it easy for her either. "Yes, there was a time when people told me you are overexposed because of television. For some time, I tried to hide it from producers and tell them I did TV only for a year, but I realised later that 'Why am I doing this?' Isn't it going to be easier for a team to get someone who already knows how to do their lines?," she said.

(with inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.