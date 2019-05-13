Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Surveen Chawla Shares First Picture of Baby Girl Eva, Leaves Fans Spellbound

Surveen Chawla shared a black-and-white image of her girl child Eva from a photoshoot.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 13, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Surveen Chawla Shares First Picture of Baby Girl Eva, Leaves Fans Spellbound
Image: Surveen Chawla/Instagram
Loading...
Surveen Chawla, who has acted in movies like Hate Story 2 and Parched, has finally revealed the face of her little angel Eva. Sharing a black-and-white from a photoshoot, Surveen wrote, “To love... I know now...” While Surveen looks a dazzling mom holding her baby bud in her arms, Eva looks relaxed and sleepy as she is wrapped around in her mother's arms.




As soon as Surveen took it to Instagram to share Eva’s photo with the world, she received messages from her celebrates friends including Rubina Dilaik, Tisca Chopra, Gaurav Gera, Aisha Ahmed and Tahira Kashyap. Even fans praised the cuteness and beauty of the baby girl and gorgeous mother.

Surveen Chawla

Surveen, who also had a role in Netflix's Sacred Games, welcomed a baby girl on April 15. Sharing the pictures of her daughter’s feet, Surveen wrote, “We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva.”

Surveen and husband Akshay Thakker have chosen Eva’s Godfather too and it is no other than filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The Manmarziyaan director took to Instagram, sharing a picture where he was holding the newborn and introduced himself as Eva’s Godfather. In its caption, he wrote, “Eva and her Godfather @surveenchawla @akshaythakker.”







View this post on Instagram


Eva and her Godfather @surveenchawla @akshaythakker


A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) on






Surveen got married to businessman Akshay in a private Christian wedding in 2015. Surveen and her husband kept it a secret for two years before revealing details about their marriage in 2017.

On the professional front, Surveen made her acting debut with Aamna Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal's Kahiin Toh Hoga. She also featured in various shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kaajjal.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram