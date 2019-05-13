English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Surveen Chawla Shares First Picture of Baby Girl Eva, Leaves Fans Spellbound
Surveen Chawla shared a black-and-white image of her girl child Eva from a photoshoot.
Image: Surveen Chawla/Instagram
Surveen Chawla, who has acted in movies like Hate Story 2 and Parched, has finally revealed the face of her little angel Eva. Sharing a black-and-white from a photoshoot, Surveen wrote, “To love... I know now...” While Surveen looks a dazzling mom holding her baby bud in her arms, Eva looks relaxed and sleepy as she is wrapped around in her mother's arms.
As soon as Surveen took it to Instagram to share Eva’s photo with the world, she received messages from her celebrates friends including Rubina Dilaik, Tisca Chopra, Gaurav Gera, Aisha Ahmed and Tahira Kashyap. Even fans praised the cuteness and beauty of the baby girl and gorgeous mother.
Surveen, who also had a role in Netflix's Sacred Games, welcomed a baby girl on April 15. Sharing the pictures of her daughter’s feet, Surveen wrote, “We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva.”
Surveen and husband Akshay Thakker have chosen Eva’s Godfather too and it is no other than filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The Manmarziyaan director took to Instagram, sharing a picture where he was holding the newborn and introduced himself as Eva’s Godfather. In its caption, he wrote, “Eva and her Godfather @surveenchawla @akshaythakker.”
Surveen got married to businessman Akshay in a private Christian wedding in 2015. Surveen and her husband kept it a secret for two years before revealing details about their marriage in 2017.
On the professional front, Surveen made her acting debut with Aamna Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal's Kahiin Toh Hoga. She also featured in various shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kaajjal.
