Surveen Chawla Talks About Sacred Games 2's Jojo, Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll Making Fun of His Sexuality

The second season of Sacred Games explores Surveen Chawla’s character Jojo Mascarenhas—the pimp and friend to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde—in great detail. Post the release of the show, Surveen opens up about her character and says she didn’t know how Jojo's as a character would pan out when she was shooting for Season 1 because her part in the next season was not written till then.

Karan Johar is not new to trolls. Social media users troll the filmmaker for his films, his fashion choices and his sexuality too. But every time a troll targets him, Karan makes sure that he shuts them up with a befitting reply. Recently, when a social media troll, commented about the filmmaker's sexuality, Karan responded to the tweet with a sarcastic reply.

Fans couldn't stop admiring Ayushmann Khuranna after watching him play another unconventional role in Dream Girl's trailer. On Hollywood front, Emilia Clarke is all set to take her fans on a journey of laughter and sentiments with her upcoming film Last Christmas. Also, a week before the premiere of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why season 3, the final trailer of the web series dropped this week. With Trailers This Week, take a look at major movie highlights of the week, trailer-wise.

Hrithik Roshan probably scores 10 on 10 in the looks department, and reportedly, he has reportedly named the 'Most Handsome Man in the World' by a US-based agency. He is thankful for the title, though it's not really an achievement for him.

After making a big noise at the box office on Independence Day, Akshay Kumar's "Mission Mangal" has taken a lead at the Indian box-office after raking in Rs 70.02 crore in three days.

John Abraham's "Batla House", on the other hand, minted Rs 35.29 crore.

