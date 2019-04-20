Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Surveen Chawla Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Akshay Thakker, Posts First Photo of Their Newborn

Actress Surveen Chawla has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Akshay Thakker. The couple named their newborn Eva.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2019, 9:22 AM IST
Surveen Chawla Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Akshay Thakker, Posts First Photo of Their Newborn
Actress Surveen Chawla has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Akshay Thakker. The couple named their newborn Eva.
Actress Surveen Chawla has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Akshay Thakker. The couple named their newborn Eva.

Surveen, who became a household name after her performance in Hate Story 2, announced the news of the arrival of her little bundle of joy on Instagram. She shared the first photo of her newborn baby, wherein we can see tiny feet of Eva.

"We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva," Surveen captioned the adorable picture.



Talking about her emotions after becoming a mother, Surveen told Bombay Times, "It’s a beautiful feeling and more so, as it has come completely unexpected for Akshay and me. Suddenly, life has become beautiful. I am looking forward to every step now. Of course, it’s unfamiliar territory, but the only one that comes with a guarantee of being wonderful. Akshay and I feel really blessed."

The actress had made the announcement of her pregnancy in November last year by sharing a cute post alongside a picture of the couple, on Instagram.

"Life happens when it chooses to happen, when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet!! @akshaythakker," Surveen had captioned the photograph which showed a photo frame of the couple and a pair of tiny red-colored boots which is kept in front of the frame.

Surveen married to Akshay in a private ceremony in Italy three years ago. She, however, announced it on social media in 2017.

