Survivor Tamil Fame Aishwarya Shares Topless Photo, Fans Appreciate Her Bold Move

The Survivor Tamil show participant Aishwarya Krishnan has become a household name after featuring in the reality show based on survival skills. The fitness coach and athlete recently baffled her fans by sharing a topless photo of herself on Instagram.

Aishwarya has shared two monochrome photos with the caption, “It’s been a year and a half since these were shot by the beautiful @__blatherskite_ and I never had the guts to upload them but today I just wanted to embrace it. I associate these pictures to the act of vulnerability.”

Aishwarya in her caption further has questioned ‘why being vulnerable is considered a weakness? Why people are so afraid to let their guard down?’ The health coach further stated that it’s important to accept yourself and the ability to embrace the truest version of you in every moment is a blessing.

The post has received much love from her family and friends. Many appraised her in the comment section.

Aishwarya, who guides many celebrities on fitness, has been a strong contender in the show. The show is currently airing on Zee Tamil and is hosted by action king Arjun Sarja. The show is a big hit among the masses. Many in the show are celebrities from the film industry. However, only Aishwarya is from a sports background.

This week in the elimination round, standup comedian Robo Shankar’s daughter Indraja got eliminated.

Aishwarya, being from a sports background, is considered as one of the strong contestants of this season. Aishwarya performs very well on all tasks and she competes equally with the male contestants in the team. She is considered as one of the main reasons behind the success of her Vedargal team.

In an earlier episode of the show, Aishwarya had a tug of war round with VJ Parvathy, wherein Parvathy was eliminated. According to the reports, Parvathy during the game ended up calling Aishwarya a backstabber. But Aishwarya’s fans have supported her for her strong character and attitude.

