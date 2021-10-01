Survivor Tamil Host Arjun Shares His Survival Experience With Contestants

Actor and producer Arjun Sarja, who is hosting the first season of the reality television show Survivor on Zee Tamil has shared his experiences of his early days in the industry with the participants. Arjun said that despite making a mark in the cinema, he suffered a series of setbacks over a period of time. He said that film opportunities have dwindled for him after his films did not make big on the box office. In the latest episode of the show, Arjun shared his experience about dealing with the crisis in his own life.

Narrating his experience in South Indian cinema, Arjun said there was a time when he stopped getting film offers. He said that he decided to make his own films and faced a financial crisis while making films.

“The shooting was in full swing and I had no cash in hand. My mother had sent me money after selling the house my parents owned at the time in Bangalore. It was only with the support and courage of my mother that I rose to this height and achieved success,” he said to the contestants.

Being hailed as ‘Action King’ by his fans and media for his roles in action films, Arjun has acted in over 150 movies. He has not only acted as a hero but also as a villain in several movies. He has been appreciated by his fans for the negative roles in films as well. He has a huge fan base. So far, he has directed 11 films.

Arjun also produced a number of films. Currently, he is hosting the reality television show Survivor. The show is based on a popular American adventure program of the same name. It started on September 12 on Zee Tamil.

The show was shot in Zanzibar, an island off the coast of East Africa. Contestants’ endurance and willpower will be tested in different tasks during the show.

