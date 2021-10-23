Surya Darshan Leaving Kaatrukkenna Veli To Pursue Movie Career, Say Reports

Popular Tamil daily soap Kaatrukkenna Veli’s lead actor Surya Darshan is reportedly planning to leave the show. It is also being reported that Kannada actor Swaminathan Anantharaman will replace him.

As per reports, Surya Darshan is leaving the show to pursue a career in the film industry. Although no statement has been yet released by the makers of the show regarding the same.

Kaatrukkenna Veli is one of the most popular serials streaming on Vijay TV. The storyline revolves around a young woman Vennila, played by Priyanka Kumar, who breaks all odds of society to continue her studies. Just a day before her forced marriage, she ran away from her home to pursue her dream.

The series is helmed by Tanjore RK and is being produced by Endemol Shine India.

Besides, Priyanka as Vennila and Surya Darshan as Surya, the show also features Malavika Avinash Bhanu Prakash. The name of their on-screen characters are Sarada and Mahadevan, respectively.

The storyline holds the crux of the series as Vennila gets into college after overcoming a number of challenges and obstacles. As she enters the college, a professor develops feelings for Vennila.

And, Surya’s younger sisters don’t like Vennila and they are also studying in the same class as hers. They plan to get Vennila suspended. Later, Vennila and her friends are beaten up. The storyline has taken an interesting turn and two of Surya’s younger sisters and Vennila’s uncle have been arrested by the police.

Talking about Surya Darshan, the actor has a huge fan following down South. The actor has appeared in many serials in Tamil and Kannada.

