Wedding bells are ringing louder for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The couple are all set to tie the knot in the coming week. Buzz is that, they would be getting married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared that his team will be covering the wedding from the venue.

In an Instagram post, he wrote, “We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover #kiaraadvani and #sidharthmalhotra wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport incase guest are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer. We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace”. Have a look :

Now, it seems that the venue has confirmed their wedding. Taking to the comment section, the official page of Suryagarh Palace had written, “See you soon."

The first glimpse of the venue was also shared by the paprazzi.

ETimes had earlier shared, “Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on the first week of February. They will tie the sacred knot on February 7. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on 5th and 6th where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will be a lavish event with high security."

According to a report by IndiaToday, Shah Rukh Khan’s ex-bodyguard Yaseen will be looking after the security arrangements the upcoming wedding. Reportedly, the guests are expected to arrive on February 3. Many Bollywood Bigwigs will be attending the ceremony. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and others will be there.

Sidharth and Malhotra might have been hush hush about their romance, but their public appearances speak volumes about their romance. They starred in a film together ‘Shershaah’ which turned out to be a massive hit. They fell in love while shooting for the film. They are expected to reunite for another project soon.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Kiara Advani on the other hand starred alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera.

Read all the Latest Movies News here