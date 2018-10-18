GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Susan Sarandon Replaces Diane Keaton in Roger Michell's Next

Diane Keaton was attached to the project, formally titled 'Blackbird', to play Lily, a terminally ill woman who brings her family together before she commits suicide.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2018, 3:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Susan Sarandon Replaces Diane Keaton in Roger Michell's Next
File photo of Susan Sarandon. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
Los Angeles: Susan Sarandon will now star in Roger Michell's next after Diane Keaton's exit from the film.

Keaton was attached to the project, formally titled "Blackbird", to play Lily, a terminally ill woman who brings her family together before she commits suicide.

Kate Winslet and Mia Wasikowska are set to portray Lily's daughters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Neill, Rainn Wilson, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Lindsay Duncan and debutante Anson Boon are the newest entrants.

Christian Trope has penned the script. Sherryl Clark and Millennium's David Bernardi are producing.

The film is an official remake of Danish director Bille August's 2014 movie "Silent Heart".

Production is slated to begins next week in the UK.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...